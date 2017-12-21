Eastbourne florist appeal to find vandals

An Eastbourne florist is offering a reward to catch the culprit who keeps vandalising her van.

Nicola Roberts, who owns beau-k at the bottom of South Street, says her tyres have been deliberately slashed and her van damaged on a number of occasions.

Abusive and initimidating messages have also been left on her vehicle.

The businesswoman believes it is somebody living in the area where she parks her van at night in Granville Road.

Nicola said, ”We have recently been the victim of vandalism and hate crime.

“This is all because we sometimes park the vans in Granville Road which, by law, we are allowed to do.”

Nicola is so fed up with the ongoing campaign against her vehicles, she is now offering a reward and asking people to keep their eyes peeled.

“!If anyone has any information or evidence such as dash cam or CCTV footage that will assist the police, please call 1010 and quote crime reference 47170150345,” she said.

“We are offering a reward for any information leading to a conviction.”