Eastbourne flood gates to be closed due to stormy weather

The flood gates on Eastbourne Promenade will be closed due to stormy weather tonight (Wednesday).

The council says, due to high tides and strong winds, the gates which are between the road and beaches between the Redoubt and Pier, will be closed from around 4pm tonight until 1-2pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The gates prevent shingle from being thrown into the road.

The council said in a tweet, “Due to high tides and strong winds expected over night the flood gates on Eastbourne Promenade will be closed between the Pier and Redoubt Fortress.

“We will close the gates between 4-5pm and re open them after high tide between 1-2pm tomorrow.”