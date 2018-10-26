Eastbourne firework display round-up

Firework displays are due to take place across the town.

One of the first displays taking place is at Willingdon School in Broad Road on October 30. There will be music, food, games and a huge fireworks display from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets available from Concept Hairdressing in Stone Cross.

The Saffrons will hold its annual display on November 2. Gates open at 6pm and the firework display is at 7.30pm. There will be food concessions and funfair rides.

Adults cost £5 and children £3. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £15. All tickets on the door.

Parkland School will hold its event on the same day (November 2). Gates open at 5pm and fireworks at 6.15pm.

There will be two halls full of stalls and games, plus food and entertainment.

Call 07494 624237 to book tickets or email fops@theparklandfederation.org.

Pevensey and Westham School’s event will take place on November 1 from 6pm. There will be a barbecue, games, refreshments and entertainment.

St Thomas a Becket School will hold its firework party on November 2. Gates open at 6.30pm with fireworks at 7.30pm. Tickets available on the door.

There will be a kids disco, stalls, entertainment and refreshments including a licenced bar.