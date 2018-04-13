Eastbourne firefighters advise how to keep kitchen killers at bay this Friday the 13th

This Friday the 13th the fire service has some advice to keep kitchen killers at bay – after crews were called to a number of blazes in Eastbourne this week.

The most recent incident in happened at 8pm last night (Thursday) when firefighters were called to reports of a cooker fire in Park Lane, Eastbourne.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Station Manager Doug Marshall said, “Following four incidents this week with cooking and electrical causes we would like to let residents know that we provide home safety advice.

“We would welcome residents to come along and chat to us next Tuesday between 10am and 2pm at the Community Safety Event being held at Langney Shopping Centre.

“Please come and talk to us, we are here to help.”

How safe are you around the home? Here are a few safety facts East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has provided that might surprise you:

• 57 per cent of young professionals store things on top of a microwave.

• 39 per cent of young professionals have had an accident while rushing around to get ready

• 60 per cent of young professionals are least likely to have cleaned behind their fridge/freezer in six months

• 29 per cent of young professionals are least likely to check that their electrician is registered.

• 24 per cent of mums have had electric shocks in their home.

• 67 per cent of dads burn themselves while cooking – the most dangerous day is Saturday

• 39 per cent of dads have had an accident while rushing around to get ready.

• 38 per cent of retirees have had an accident because they weren’t paying attention/looking where they were going.

• 12 per cent of students start a small fire in the kitchen.

• And 23 per cent of students have had an accident when drunk...

