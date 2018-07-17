Eastbourne fire murder suspects released under investigation

The two suspects of the house fire in Eastbourne which killed a mother and her child have been released under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the house fire in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, which killed Gina Ingles, 34, and her son Milo Ingles-Bailey, four. Her partner Toby Jarrett, 26, remains in an induced coma in hospital.

Somebody is responsible for this awful crime and we are determined to find out who it is Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft

All three lived together and were believed to be in the building when the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, July 10.

Two local men, aged 47 and 23, have each been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident which has understandably had a huge impact on the local community, and we’d like to thank everyone so far for their help and support as we continue to investigate this matter.

“A number of people have contacted us already. I am aware from local officers and staff that this crime and its impact is being openly talked about across Eastbourne. I am continuing to appeal to anyone with any knowledge of the incident to contact us.

“Somebody is responsible for this awful crime and we are determined to find out who it is. Whoever is responsible will know what they have done, and I am convinced there are people who know who it is. They may be family or friends who may not want to come to the police out of loyalty to them. However, two people have died as a result of this arson attack, including a little boy.

“The sooner we identify who is responsible, the sooner we can bring them to justice.

“We are continuing to investigate all lines of enquiry and I urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”

A post mortem took place on Friday, July 12, which revealed Gina and Milo died in the house as a result of smoke inhalation.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.