Eastbourne fire latest: Rear wall of the Claremont hotel collapses

The rear wall of the fire-stricken Claremont Hotel has collapsed this afternoon – after the wind changed direction.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue teams, who were at the scene, contacted East Sussex Building Control Partnership (ESBCP) this afternoon at about 3pm because they were concerned that one of the building’s chimneys appeared to be moving.

An ESBCP spokesperson said, “While Building Control officers were in attendance, the wind direction changed which led to the rear wall of the hotel structure collapsing internally on the existing debris.

“No-one was injured. Further investigation of the remaining structure will take place once building in considered safe. Meanwhile the area remains fully cordoned off.”

East Sussex fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter, “We currently have firefighters back on scene at the #Claremont in #Eastbourne. Part of the building has collapsed.

“Building Control are on scene. The building remains unstable. Please avoid the area. Cordons are still in place.”

More to come as we get it.