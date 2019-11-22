Eastbourne fire: Claremont Hotel owner ‘devastated’ by loss

The owner of an Eastbourne hotel which has been ravaged by a fire has released a statement.

Approximately 130 guests and members of staff were evacuated from the Claremont Hotel on the seafront after the blaze broke out just before 9am today.

Jane de Weck Photography

At least 12 fire engines were sent to the scene and continue to battle the flames, which tore through the building into the roof and left black clouds of smoke streaming into the sky.

George Brown, managing director of Daish’s Holidays, which owns the hotel in Grand Parade, said, “We have been informed by the emergency services all people on site at the time of the fire have been accounted for. A small number of guests sustained minor injuries, which were treated onsite by paramedics.

“Our hotel team has been working closely with the local authorities and emergency services and will be supporting all investigations going forward.

“We have already arranged for return travel home today for all the guests who were staying at the hotel. Guests who were due to check into the hotel in the near future have been contacted by Daish’s Holidays, and we are in the process of informing guests who have hotel bookings over the coming days, weeks and months, to assist them with alternative arrangements.

“It is clear that this fire has caused significant damage to the Claremont Hotel, a Grade II Listed building which is not only one of our most popular hotels, but also a prominent and historic Eastbourne landmark.

“We are devastated at the loss of the hotel and will be working tirelessly to support everyone affected by the damage, including current and future guests, employees and local residents.

“We would like to thank the emergency services, the local community and businesses for their support at this difficult time, in particular the Pier Hotel, Afton Hotel and Queens Hotel, who kindly took in our guests and supported our team with looking after our guests.”