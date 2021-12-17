Eastbourne fencer found dead in hotel room

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (December 16), heard Royston Lockhart, a fencer who had been living in the Marine Parade Hotel since June 1, was found in his room on June 9.

According to his GP Dr Tim Worthly, Mr Lockhart was homeless and in and out of temporary accommodation. He said he was on medication for depression and anxiety, and ‘used drugs heavily’.

Toxicology reports found a mixture of drugs in his system including cocaine and heroin and Dr Zainab Ali concluded he died of drug toxicity.

Mr Lockhart was involved with the drug and alcohol charity Change Grow Live, the inquest heard.

A letter from Patricia Lockhart, Mr Lockhart’s mum, said he started smoking cannabis when he was a teenager and it ‘turned into a nightmare’ from there. She said he was ‘rarely sober’, but when he was he had a ‘lovely gentle soul’.

Detective sergeant Jason Hoadley attended the scene on June 9 as Mr Lockhart hadn’t been seen for a number of days and staff alerted police. Mr Lockhart was confirmed dead at the scene, DS Hoadley said.