Eastbourne father found dead at Birling Gap

An Eastbourne father who struggled with his mental health was found dead at Birling Gap steps.

Christopher Lambert took his own life at the beauty spot in November last year, an inquest heard on Thursday (May 9).

The 33-year-old found it hard to cope after separating from his wife and also had significant debt problems, the inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard.

Mr Lambert, a Highways operative, was receiving support from the charity Health in Mind.

Community mental health nurse Ivor John said in a statement, “He suffered low moods since separating from his wife in December 2017. He was also in debt of £10,000.”

Emergency services recovered his body from Birling Gap on November 8. A post mortem found he died from suspension.

The father of four had left behind notes which the coroner Alan Craze said were suicide notes.

Mr Craze said, “I deal far more with males who have taken this way out because they were unable to cope.

“With his sad background of serious depression, one could see what might happen.

“That’s what depression does. You are so wrapped up in the awful things going on in your own mind you don’t give thought to the impact it’s going to have on people.”

He concluded Mr Lambert died by suicide.

There is to be a charity football match this weekend to raise money for charity Health in Mind in memory of Christopher. It is at Eastbourne Sports Park on Saturday (May 11) from 12pm-4pm.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.