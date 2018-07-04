Eastbourne fans celebrate in the street after England win

Eastbourne football fans took to the streets last night to celebrate England’s win over Colombia in the World Cup.
England triumphed over Colombia in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out after the match ended in a draw.
Pubs and bars across the town were packed as Eastbourne turned out to support the national team.
And as England secured themselves a place in the quarter-finals, supporters poured out into the streets to celebrate.
Photographer Carly Clarke (www.carlyclarkephotography.co.uk) took these shots in Seaside Road.
