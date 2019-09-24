Eastbourne ‘eyesores’ removed after court case

An Eastbourne council prosecution has resulted in what the authority is calling “the successful removal of heaps of rubbish outside two houses as well as an untaxed van which was blocking road access”.

Shaun Manser was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £836.28 and a £100 victim surcharge, following a prosecution brought by the council this summer.

SUS-190924-154713001

Magistrates heard he had turned his property in Roselands Avenue in Eastbourne into “a refuse tip and ignored warnings to clear it”.

As part of his sentence, Manser was told to dispose of the waste there as well as more rubbish outside another of his houses, in Seabeach Lane, including an untaxed van that was stopping other vehicles from accessing the road.

The council’s Jonathan Dow said, “I am pleased both areas are now clear, particularly so for the neighbours and nearby businesses who were inconvenienced and had to endure living next to these eyesores.

“If people selfishly spoil the local surroundings to the detriment of others, our Neighbourhood First team and environmental specialists will take decisive action to get it cleaned up.”

Roselands Avenue SUS-190924-155008001

SUS-190924-154936001

SUS-190924-154958001