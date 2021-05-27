Eastbourne emergency services called following concerns for person by cliffs

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called shortly after 11pm on Wednesday (May 26) by a member of the public reporting concern for the welfare of another person near cliffs in Eastbourne.

“Officers attended and found the person safe and well.

“Further searches were carried out, with the assistance of HM Coastguard, but nothing of concern was identified.”

Coastguard helicopter. SUS-150921-073106001

According to the Coastguard the incident was logged as a ‘false alert but with good intent.’

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said, “At 10.50pm yesterday (May 26), Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard rescue teams, the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, two RNLI lifeboats from Eastbourne and Sussex Police responded to reports of an incident in Eastbourne, East Sussex.