Eastbourne election candidate says she was ‘wrong’ to make ‘dead Tory’ Facebook comment

A Liberal Democrat candidate for Eastbourne has said she was “wrong” to make an offensive Facebook comment.

Amanda Morris, who is standing in the upcoming borough council elections for Old Town, wrote “the only good Tory is a dead Tory” on the social media website.

In a statement to the Herald, she said, “It was wrong for me to say what I said, and I have totally taken on board I have a responsibility to use my words carefully. And this applies to everyone.

“And although no excuse, I’d like to point out that it was at a time when some Conservative MPs were talking about Theresa May using really shocking language. For instance an [unnamed Conservative MP] told the Sunday Times ‘the moment is coming when the knife gets heated, stuck in her front and twisted. She’ll be dead soon’.

“And another Conservative MP was quoted in the Daily Mail saying the Prime Minister ‘should bring her own noose’ to a meeting of her backbenchers.

“And they are experienced, senior politicians! I’m new to politics, and obviously will make a few mistakes along the way. And learn from them.

“It’s a real privilege for me to be standing for the Lib Dems in Old Town, which I am taking incredibly seriously. I love the area, have lived here for years and just want to do my very best to help and support residents in any way I can.”

A spokesperson for the Eastbourne Conservatives group said, “Amanda Morris’s expression of regret over her extremely unpleasant comments is not enough because it has stopped short of the apology I believe she ought to make.

“Attempting to justify the use of that sort of language by suggesting others were using similar at the time is frankly not good enough and will fool no one. It clearly appears her opinions haven’t changed and this will not be enough to reassure people in Old Town.

“Political disagreement is right and good in a democracy, but hate speech like this has no place either in Eastbourne or elsewhere.”

The Eastbourne Borough Council elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 2.

Read more: what you need to know about voting in the Eastbourne Borough Council elections