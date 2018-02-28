Eastbourne eaterie could be at risk as Prezzo to close 100 restaurants

Prezzo is closing 100 of its restaurants, it was revealed today (Wednesday).

The Italian-themed chain, which has restaurants in Eastbourne and Hailsham, is set to shut one third of its 300 stores in the UK as it restructures its finances.

Owner TPG Capital is preparing to launch a Company Voluntary Arrangement, according to Sky News.

This news comes as on the same day it was announced Toys R Us is to begin an ‘orderly wind down’ of the business after going into administration, with its 100-plus UK stores likely to close.

It it yet to be confirmed which Prezzo restaurants will be affected by the closures.