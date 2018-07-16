Eastbourne drivers convicted in summer drink-drive crackdown

An Eastbourne scaffolder is among the many convicted by police in a summer crackdown on drink and drug driving.

More than 100 arrests were made in Sussex during the campaign, of which 20 have so far been convicted in court – the remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge, says Sussex Police.

Paul Ducatel, 48, a scaffolder, of Arundel Road, was arrested on the A22 at Hailsham on June 17 and charged with driving with 121mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, say police.

He was disqualified from driving for 29 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 4.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

While police say Julia Harrison, 47, a residential care worker, of Black Dog Walk, Crawley, was arrested on the A27 at Polegate on June 17 and charged with driving with 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 4, she was disqualified from driving for 25 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

And 48-year-old Sean Maytham, 48, unemployed, of Westerham Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Burton Road, Eastbourne, on June 14.

Police say he was charged with driving with 41mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, failing to stop when required to do so by a police officer, driving with no licence, driving with no insurance, and possession of cocaine.

He was disqualified from driving for 14 months at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 4.

He was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

32-year-old Samuel Smith, a labourer, of Watermill Close, Polegate, was arrested in Maywood Avenue, Eastbourne, on June 18, and charged with driving with 66mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, resisting arrest, failing to stop when required by police, and driving without due care and attention.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 4, police say he was disqualified from driving for 18 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

And Hailey West, 29, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, was arrested in Latimer Road, on June 19, and charged with driving with 114mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 4, police say she was disqualified from driving for 52 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay a £260 fine, £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

As part of Sussex Police’s campaign, a video has been released to demonstrate how alcohol can impair your ability to carry out even the simplest of tasks.

It comes following the conclusion of Surrey and Sussex Police’s dedicated summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from Thursday June 14 to Sunday, July 15.

Sussex Police say it has chosen not to disclose details of the woman involved in the video for operational reasons, but said she has been disqualified from driving.

Arresting officer, Police Constable Tom Bezants of the Worthing Divisional Response Team, said, “It was quite clear from the manner of her driving that the woman had consumed a number of drinks.

“This was also evident in her demeanour at the roadside, where she initially failed to follow simple instructions.

“By driving while heavily under the influence of alcohol, she risked her own life, the life of her son in the front passenger seat and also the lives of other innocent road users.

“Drink-driving is a serious offence and it won’t be tolerated on our roads in Sussex.

“While this was a dedicated month-long operation, we will continue to respond to reports of drink and drug-drivers 365 days a year.”

The consequences of driving under the influence could include the following:

• A minimum 12 month ban

• An unlimited fine

• A possible prison sentence

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment

• An increase in your car insurance

• Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

Eastbourne man among those convicted in drink-drive crackdown