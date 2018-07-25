Eastbourne drink-driver handed ban as part of Sussex Police crackdown

A window fitter from Eastbourne has been banned from driving and slapped with more than £500 in fines as part of Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink-driving.

Police say 30-year-old Mark Haydock, of Dickens Way, was arrested in Eldon Road on June 22 and charged with driving with 68mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 11. He was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge, said Sussex Police.

And Simone Lodomez, a catering manager, of Battle Crescent, Hailsham, was arrested in Dittons Road, Polegate, on July 1 and charged with driving with 92mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

A spokesperson said at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 18, she was disqualified from driving for 23 months. She was also ordered to pay a £180 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

These convictions were among a total of 161 people arrested in Sussex as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from June 14 to July 15.

This compares to 195 arrests made during the 2017 Christmas campaign and 150 arrests made during the summer 2017 campaign.

But officers will continue to respond to reports of drink and drug-drivers across the county 365 days a year.

Police are now reminding motorists to be aware of the law on drink and drugs – or prepare to face the consequences.

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said, “We are hugely disappointed but not surprised by these latest statistics. Unfortunately, despite our repeated messaging around the risks of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, there will always be a minority who ignore our advice.

“Drink and drug-driving is stupid and irresponsible, and offenders will often express their regret and remorse at what they have done.

“However, they shouldn’t have done it in the first place, and should count themselves lucky to still be alive. Drink and drugs seriously impair your ability to drive, and this is one of the four major contributory factors of serious injury and fatal collisions in Surrey and Sussex.

“Common excuses include ‘it was only a short drive home’ and ‘I felt fine to drive’, but ultimately there is no excuse. If you’re fortunate enough to be caught – and not killed – after drink or drug-driving, you will be dealt with robustly.

“Ideally we don’t want to arrest anyone; we would rather they didn’t commit any offences in the first place. We hope by continuing to identify those convicted of such offences, it will deter them from committing the same offence again, and will deter others from doing the same.”

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, the consequences include:

• A minimum 12 month ban;

• An unlimited fine;

• A possible prison sentence;

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

• An increase in your car insurance;

• Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.