Eastbourne drink driver failed to stop after accident

A car driver who was more than twice over the drink drive limit failed to stop after vehicle was involved in an accident according to a court document.

Tracy Donnelly, 55, of Coltstocks Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to stop her Honda Jazz vehicle after it was involved in an accident, in which damage was caused to a Volvo, at Matlock Road, Eastbourne, on January 25. She also pleaded guilty to driving on Meads Street, Eastbourne, on the same date, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

She was fined £600 and banned from driving for 26 months.

See also: Eastbourne man stole purse from office

See also: Eastbourne man who went on 3k shoplifting spree is spared jail but banned from Beacon Centre