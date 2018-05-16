Eastbourne dog walker raises concerns over ‘offensive’ graffiti

An Eastbourne dog walker has raised concerns about ‘offensive’ graffiti she found while on a walk.

Anna Harris came across the message in Butts Brow which reads ‘please stop buying dogs and eating animals’.

Miss Harris believes it could be connected to a recent spate of poisoned dog treats found in the area.

She said, “There has been lots of talk about poisoned sausages up on the walk as well as traps aimed at dogs.

“I thought it might be good to inform other dog walkers of the dangers in this area.”

This comes after another dog walker reported finding a line of fine, strong copper wire strung across the path at Butts Brow and multiple reports of poison being laid in the area.

