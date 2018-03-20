Eastbourne doctors’ surgeries set to merge

Two of Eastbourne’s doctors’ surgeries are set to merge and move into a new purpose built facility.

The Green Street Clinic and the Enys Road Surgery both operate from converted houses which medics say are “no longer suitable for delivering the best care for patients”.

The plan is to move both into a new medical centre to be built next to Sainsbury’s in Victoria Drive and call it the Victoria Gardens Medical Centre.

Octopus Healthcare is behind the plans and in the coming weeks a full planning application will be submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

A spokesperson said, “We want to move both practices to purpose-built healthcare premises.

“The new 2,000 square metre medical centre will feature a number of additional healthcare facilities, including expanded premises capable of housing more GPs, trainee GPs, nurses, healthcare assistants and paramedics; an integrated pharmacy, a new pedestrian access off Victoria Drive and 50 parking spaces including disabled spaces and an ambulance space.

“Eastbourne council has accepted the development in principle and we are now seeking consultation on the planning proposals before we apply for full planning permission.”

A public consultation on the plans is taking place on Thursday March 22 at Victoria Baptist Church Hall in Eldon Road from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The spokesperson said, “This is an important decision affecting your community, and we want to give you the opportunity to make your voice heard.”