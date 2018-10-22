Eastbourne DGH welcomes new nurses

The local healthcare trust welcomed 29 newly qualified nurses who have taken up posts at Eastbourne DGH, the Conquest Hospital and in the community.

Nineteen of the nurses undertook their training at the Trust, with the remaining 10 having chosen to come and work at ESHT after completing their training elsewhere.

Vikki Carruth, director of nursing, said, “I would warmly welcome our newly qualified nurses to the Trust, as they start their first job in what I hope will be a long and rewarding nursing career.

“I know they would have worked tremendously hard over the past three years to obtain their degree and deserve all their success.

“They have an exciting career ahead of them, I hope they enjoy the challenges and feel they are able to make a positive difference to our patients.”

The Trust is also continuing with its international nurse recruitment programme, with 32 nurses from India and the Philippines due to join by July 2019.