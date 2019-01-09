Eastbourne DGH nurse leaves legacy

The family of Eastbourne DGH A&E matron Dave Fox-Dossett have officially opened a theatre and x-ray room at an animal charity he volunteered at.

Dave, known as Mr A&E, lost his fight with pancreatic cancer in September last year – the day after his 48th birthday.

In the months leading up to his death, Dave was a regular volunteer at the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service, the local animal charity and this week his widow Katy and the couple’s sons officially opened the Dave Fox-Dossett theatre and x-ray room at the charity’s animal hospital in his memory.

Chris Riddington at WRAS said, “Many will remember the passing of WRAS rescuer Dave Fox-Dossett in September last year. Dave brought something special to proceedings when he was on shift, as anyone that has ever worked with him will vouch for. Dave is one a million. Someone who will never be forgotten.

“Surrounded by family, Katy and the boys officially opened the theatre and X-ray room. The only fitting way to honour a man that dedicated so much of his life in the medical profession helping others.

“The theatre will save so many lives. We are sure Dave is up there looking down with a big smile on his face. You are truly missed Dave by us all.”

Dave was everyone’s hero

