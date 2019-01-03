Eastbourne council ‘sorry’ for missing recycling bin collections over Christmas

Eastbourne council has apologised for what one resident described as a ‘recycling fiasco’ over the festive period.

A number of recycling bins went uncollected over the Christmas break, and Terry Davies from Meads says his green bin waste has been piling up for more than three weeks.

Apology after missed waste collection causes disruption across Wealden

“Overflowing isn’t the word for it,” said Mr Davies, 72 of Saffrons Park, “It’s a recycling fiasco. At the busiest time of year, how are people expected to cope with four weeks’ worth of recycling?

“The whole area has been affected. It has been a total mess-up.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council admitted ‘some’ recycling bins had not been collected as scheduled.

They said in a statement today (January 3), “We are sorry some recycling bins have not been collected as scheduled as the crews catch up from the Christmas break and respond to additional demand.

“Extra collections will be made tomorrow and Saturday to clear those green wheelie bins that have been missed.”