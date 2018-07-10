Eastbourne council respond to big screen requests

Eastbourne Borough Council has responded to residents’ requests for a big screen to show England’s World Cup semi-final.

The semi-final against Croatia, which takes place on Wednesday evening, will not be on a big screen - however, the council will be screening the World Cup final on Sunday.

A council spokesperson said, “The big screen will be in place for the World Cup Final on Sunday.

“We are all hoping England make it through to the final and local people will enjoy ‘football coming home’ together.

“We won’t be screening the match on Wednesday evening.

“Organising a large public gathering requires enough time for extensive pre-event coordination with numerous working partners, not least the emergency services.

“We also have to be mindful of the high costs of one-off events of this type and the fact that local pubs will be screening the England match against Croatia.”