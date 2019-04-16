Eastbourne council elections: Conservative candidates

These are the Conservative Party candidates standing in the Eastbourne council elections in May.

Voting takes place throughout the day on Thursday May 2 with the election count on Friday May 3 and the results due in the mid afternoon.

The Conservatives are fielding 27 candidates in the nine wards across the borough.

DEVONSHIRE

Vivienne Dehavilland-Geraghty

Vivienne has lived and worked in Eastbourne all of her life and for the last 10 years in the Old Town area. She works in the retail trade and employed in the town centre and have also had her own business. She is and has been actively involved in the Eastbourne community and says her main concern is the environment, both globally and locally. She said, “Locally, I’m dismayed at how poorly Eastbourne is being managed under the Lib Dems.” Vivienne is also involved with neighbourhood watch and is a local street co-ordinator.

Danny Evans

Danny says that after growing up in London, living by the sea was always a life’s ambition. He is now a local business owner in Eastbourne and living nearby for three years. Danny said, “I’ve come to value the true meaning of community spirit. I’ve the chance to help make a difference on local issues by listening to, not just hearing, local people. I’m not interested in point scoring on the usual hot topics. I want to engage with the community to see what makes their lives better and easier. To give back a little of the advice, kindness and support that’s been given to me since I relocated to the Sunshine Coast.”

Danielle Perry

Danielle is Eastbourne born and bred with four generations of her family living in the town. She works in the NHS as a sister at the DGH.She says she particularly has an interest in healthcare issues surrounding the care of the elderly but also in all matters regarding the DGH services and maternity care. Danielle said, “My aim would be to obtain funding to support activities for elderly residents, such as, meet and greet events and projects for care homes. As I’m under 30, I’d also be able to be a voice for the younger generation as I can empathise with the concerns and aspirations of young people in Eastbourne. I also feel I can serve young women in a way which may make them feel more valued and heard.

HAMPDEN PARK

Mark Aukett

Brian Liddiard

Brian moved to Eastbourne 54 years ago and was educated at Ratton School. After many years in the motor trade, he qualified as a teacher and worked at what was then Eastbourne College of Arts and Technology and other schools. He moved to Hampden Park 21 years ago and started working locally at TEVA Pharmaceutical where he has been for the last 20 years. He is due to retire in May and says he would like to put his time to good use as a local councillor. His main hobby is vintage gliding which he started when he was with the Air Training Corps at the age of 16.

Peter Lutterer

LANGNEY

Sandra Elkin

Sandra Born in was born in Essex and worked for two national newspapers before meeting her husband David and then together they ran a successful country pub in Woburn. In 1991, the couple moved to Eastbourne and ran a small hotel on the seafront for 16 years. Sandra says she has always believed in working hard “standing on her own two feet”. She said, “Now we’re both retired but still find plenty to do including putting something back into the community. Eastbourne is a wonderful place to live – we’re so lucky to have the seaside and Downs for our leisurely walks.”

Sandie Howlett

Sandie has lived in Eastbourne since she was four years old and attended local schools including Motcombe, where she has been a school governor for 26 years. She says she is happily married to John and has two grown up sons. Sandie said, “I have been involved in the tourism industry in Eastbourne and was a councillor for Ratton from 2002 to 2015. I miss the involvement in the town that being a councillor brings so I am keen to re-enter Eastbourne politics to improve the quality of services to residents. I am very keen on improving recycling and reduce the use of plastics.”

Antony Hatton

Antony is married with two children aged three and nine and has lived in Eastbourne on the Shinewater estate for more than seven years.He has been involved with the Hub youth club since its start, a club which has seen hundreds of local children attend. Antony is a Christian and regular member of Kings Church. He is a web developer and works with a range of multi national companies down to small local businesses. He said, “I enjoy walking, cycling and a tough killer suduko. If elected I’d make improving Willingdon Drove and local facilities for children a priority.”

MEADS

Jane Lamb

Jane says she is committed to improving life for residents and local services and the environment, such as the Downlands and Marine Conservation Area. Living in Meads for 15 years, Jane said, “I am committed to maintaining this special place; protecting historic buildings, extending the conservation area and developing local parks. Also, maintaining transport links, supporting local businesses and young people. My career as headteacher, senior council officer and long serving schools’ inspector prepares me for serving the community and ensuring our best future. I have time and energy to fight for the community, improve our beautiful town and manage our finances responsibly.”

Robert Smart

As a relatively new resident of Mead, Robert says he greatly appreciate its attractions and amenities within Eastbourne’s exciting potential future. Over the past four years, he says he has been “a very active councillor, playing a leading role to prevent the sale of the Downlands farms and extend conservation boundaries in Meads”. Robert says he has provided his financial expertise to the Conservative group in exposing what he calls “the financial shortcomings of the current administration”. He has enjoyed a career as an international businessman and professional accountant. This has included significant involvement in the tourism industry and its financing and included the role of executive chairman of a UK-wide hotel group. Robert says he has supported the Conservative party over the past 30 years both locally and nationally. He has served on the NHS trust and since resigning has acted as an informal advisor to the Save the DGH campaign group and recently led an EBC survey of maternity services in East Sussex. He is married with four adult children and seven grandchildren.

Barry Taylor

Barry says he is very pleased to be able to stand again as a borough councillor for Meads. He and his wife Christine, along with their family, run a business in the area. The couple have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom attend local schools. He has served for many years on the planning committee. Barry says he considers “planning to be a very important part of preserving the heritage of Meads”. He said, “There will be enormous pressure on development within Meads in future years. I’ll do my best to preserve our uniquely built environment by opposing the destruction of buildings such as Kempston.

OLD TOWN

Nick Ansell

A PE teacher who played cricket for Eastbourne in his younger years, Nick now run a touring and private hire business. He said, “The town’s sport and leisure facilities are important to me to promote healthy lifestyles in every stage of life. As a family man, I am keen to develop more youth opportunities in Old Town and to support the work of local community groups and organisations. I have recently taken up a role for Old Town Neighbourhood Watch because I want to help build community and promote Old Town as a happy and safe place to live.”

Robert Findon

Robert was born and raised in Old Town and says he cares about the state of parks because he “played in them as a child and want them looked after for children to play in today”. Robert said, “I care about our schools because I can remember my old teachers and classrooms and want young people to have the same opportunities they gave me. I care about repairing each cracked pavement because I can recall my mother walking my younger brother in a pram and the difficulties they would cause. By voting for me, Old Town will get a genuinely local champion.”

Mozmil Hussain

Mozmil came to England in 1980 and he studied in London before his family moved to Eastbourne 20 years ago to open their business, a restaurant in the heart of Old Town. Moxmil said, “Now, I want to take my work further and help the community in Old Town, where I live. I’m also very proud of my work with a Human Rights Organisation, as well as being a member of the United Nations’ Association. If elected, I would like to work to support local businesses, address anti-social issues locally, and push for more starter homes for young people.”

RATTON

Colin Belsey

Colin was born in Streatham, moved to Carshalton in Surrey and says that is where his passion for politics started as he was very heavily involved with the Young Conservatives. Colin has lived in Eastbourne since 1969 and been involved in the local Conservative Association since then having held various roles from chairman of the Young Conservatives to deputy chairman of the association. Today, he is the association’s chairman. Colin is a former mayor of Eastbourne and chairman of East Sussex County Council. He was first elected to Eastbourne Borough Council in 1977 and East Sussex County Council in 2009 and has represented Ratton ward since 2004 having represented Hampden Park for six years in the 70s and 80s and the old Ocklynge ward in the 90s. Colin worked in Fleet Street and in the Isle of Dogs for a national newspaper for 35 years. He lives in Ratton with his wife, Terri.

Tony Freebody

East Sussex born, Tony lives in Eastbourne with his wife and two children and has worked in the NHS for the past 24 years supporting adults with learning disabilities.

Tony has been a councillor for Ratton since 2015 and says he has worked hard for local residents in the ward and beyond. He says he rates successfully opposing the sale of the Downland farms and “preventing the destruction of a green space between the DGH roundabout and Framfield Way” as his major successes. If elected, Tony says he will push for a “safer, cleaner and more prosperous Eastbourne for the benefit of generations to come”.

Colin Murdoch

Colin was born in Lambeth, opposite Parliament, but grew up in Dulwich and Croydon. He joined the Royal Navy and later joined a large fire protection company. He then decided to start his own business installing all aspects of fire prevention, getting some major contracts like the Bank of England. Colin said, “After many years I decided to move on, and with my lovely wife Elaine, we decided to move to Eastbourne to run our own guest house.

Today, I work in sheltered housing as a manager. If elected to represent people in this election, I will work tirelessly to improve local services.”

SOVEREIGN

Caroline Ansell

Caroline worked as a teacher until a life-threatening diagnosis for her son “changed the course of my life and ultimately, took me into politics”. She said, “When I was the MP for Eastbourne, I was influential in bringing in millions of pounds of investment for the A27 and Devonshire Park project. In this time, I championed the fisherman’s quay development and fought the unfair harbour charge; I want to pick these up again. I am a passionate advocate for special educational needs, campaign with Save the DGH and I am behind the push for Marine Conservation Zone status for Beachy Head East.”

Penny Di Cara

Born in Leicestershire, Penny moved to Eastbourne 35 years ago, the last 16 in Sovereign Harbour. She is married to Paul and has three grown up children, all of whom were educated locally and four grandchildren. Penny said, “We both worked for AXA PPP in project management positions for several years until our retirement in 2013. Previously, I was a director in the family bookshop in the town. As a Sovereign councillor, I’m particularly interested in ensuring the original harbour plan is realised, with accessible open space and sympathetic development. Eastbourne is a wonderful place to live, and I want the opportunity to help shape its future.”

Paul Metcalfe

Paul says he is very proud to have been born and bred in Eastbourne. He has lived in Sovereign ward for the past 20 years including six years in Queen’s Road after marrying in 1972. He says he strongly believes in volunteering with local organisations having spent more than 30 years with Eastbourne lifeboats. Paul is a recipient of both a Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medal and in 2017 was awarded an MBE for his services to the

RNLI in Eastbourne. Paul said he considers representing the whole community as a ward councillor

ST ANTHONY’S

Ann Angel

Ann said, “I’m very excited to be standing for St Anthony’s. A long-term resident of Eastbourne, I’m a former borough councillor, president of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and town centre manager. I was also a governor at our local FE college and Cavendish School. For many years I was a partner in Cornfield Photographic Studios. I’m also very proud to have been the project manager for the first two Airbourne events and a voluntary event organiser of Eastbourne town centre Christmas shopping events. I have a track record in successful campaigning and being active in the community to get things done for residents.”

Donald Cornwall

Donald has been married to his wife Jenny for 45 years and has two grown up children and four grandchildren. He said, “Family is very important to me. I grew up in Chailey, where I attended school. We moved to Eastbourne five years ago and I feel privileged to live in this beautiful part of East Sussex. I worked as a buyer for a large joinery company before becoming semi-retired. Now I have more time, I want to give my time and effort to keep Eastbourne a wonderful place to live, using my business experience to ensure that taxpayers’ money is well spent.”

Richard Davis

Richard says he is standing for St Anthony’s because of “his love for his hometown and the ambition to see it improve”. He said, “As the youngest candidate on the ballot, I have the greatest understanding of the particular needs of younger people, such as improving employment opportunities, affordable housing and more dedicated youth facilities. Because I am born and raised in the town, I’ve seen the council has failed young people on these issues and believe this must stop. I have suffered adversity due to my severe dyslexia and I intend to become a champion of those struggling with it as I did.”

UPPERTON

Darryl Gosling

By trade, Darryl is a carpenter, and has a City and Guilds NVQ in carpentry which he achieved at Sussex Downs college in 1997. Since then he has gained experience in construction in both domestic and commercial building and renovations. Darryl is currently working as an operations manager for a local building company. Darryl says he is a “family guy” who has been married for 20 years and has four children. He and his wife are also foster carers under East Sussex Council. Darryl and his family live in Upperton, and he is currently the chairman of the local residents’ association.

Nick Henderson

Nick says, “As a compassionate Conservative I strongly believe in helping to improve our communities. Having lived in North London most of my life, I retired in 2011 and have lived in Upperton for the last three years, spending some of my time volunteering for a local church. I had family in Eastbourne as a child, and have always seen our town as a great place to live. However, it is obvious that certain areas have been neglected with litter and fly-tipping. My first aim, should I be elected, is to address these problems in Upperton, and across the town.”

Tom Liddiard

Tom served as a borough councillor in the ward between 2011-2015. He says he was responsible for “delivering the spring bulb planting across the ward, protecting all of Upperton’s parks, gardens and open spaces against any future threats of development, and worked tirelessly to tackle fly-tipping”. He said, “Since 2015, we have seen a steady decline in the basics - street cleaning, maintenance and general upkeep. I am returning to stand up for Upperton once more. As I did before, I will do all I can to ensure Upperton is the best it can be.”

