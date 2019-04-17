Eastbourne council elections 2019: Here are the candidates if you live in Devonshire
Voters go to the polls on Thursday May 2 to elect 27 members to Eastbourne council.
Ten candidates are contesting the three seats in Devonshire and here is what you need to know about them.
Margaret was first elected to Eastbourne Borough Council in June 2004. She is currently the cabinet portfolio holder for tourism and enterprise and former portfolio holder for community'Margaret has lived in Devonshire for the last 40 years. SUS-191204-203339001
Vivienne has lived and worked in Eastbourne all of her life and for the last 10 years in the Old Town area. She works in the retail trade and employed in the town centre and has also had her own business. SUS-190416-191810001
Steve was first elected in May 2015 and is the current cabinet member for finance. 'Steve is also the business development manager for the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, supporting new businesses as well as organising many events around the area including Chinese New Year, Eastbourne Carnival, Neon Noel and the Christmas markets. SUS-190416-192721001