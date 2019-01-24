Eastbourne community groups will benefit from Co-op funding

Community groups in Eastbourne are set to share a funding boost after the Co-op welcomed the latest beneficiaries to its Local Community Fund.

Twenty-four causes are set to benefit in Eastbourne. Last year, 19 groups in Eastbourne shared £135,000.

Co-op members, receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products. Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, from the Co-op, said: “The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities. People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support. By choosing their local cause, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities.

“Last year we invested £19 million in over 4,000 groups UK-wide, supporting a wide range of initiatives from village halls and community spaces to skills initiatives and neighbourhood watch schemes, making communities safer, happier, and healthier places to live.”