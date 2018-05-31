Eastbourne community group disputes crime increase claim at estate

A Kingsmere resident says the estate is deteriorating back to a state of anti-social behaviour and violence – a claim which is being vigorously disputed by a local community group.

Mick Hannell says he is fed up of ‘gangs’ of young people ‘making problems’, threats of violence, and dumping shopping trolleys.

Trolleys abandoned in Kingsmere Estate (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Alfred Road resident said, “We feel, and a lot of the neighbours do as well, that this estate is heading back to when it was first built with the problems it had then, what with drugs and gangs and violence.”

Mr Hannell said a family was ‘literally forced to move due to a serious threat of violence’.

He added, “I have lived here nearly five years and I haven’t seen a policeman or support officer at all.”

But his opinions have been disputed by members of Kingsmere Community Association.

Kingsmere estate in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Chairperson Kirste Sergeant said, “The only problem we have really on the estate is the trolleys. We are talking to Asda about sorting it out.”

The mother-of-four said, “All of us are volunteers, we put on lots of events, we run a youth club to keep children off the streets. We have all got children, we all feel safe.

“We have regular meetings, we invite people to come and discuss any problems they have on the estate.

“We are willing to work with them and the police to sort any problems out.”

The Association runs a film club every month, as well as fairs and table top sales to raise money for a chosen charity.

The next is this Saturday (May 2) from 11am to 1pm at the hub in Conqeror Hall.

The youth club has also been involved in producing its own news channel, KCA News, for Youtube.

Find out more on Facebook by searching @ksa2014

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We’ve been made aware of some local concerns about anti-social behaviour on the Kingsmere Estate.

“We work very closely with Sussex Police and will support their increased presence in the area over the coming weeks.”