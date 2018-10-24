Eastbourne clubs celebrate £1,000 grants

Two Eastbourne groups have benefited from £1,000 each in grants from a regional housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes chose Eastbourne Cricket Club and Eastbourne Sea Cadets as its latest Community Champions.

The scheme invites local groups and charities to bid for a match-funded donation of up to £1,000. Each month Persimmon Homes South East donates up to £2,000 to local community groups.

Eastbourne Cricket Club applied for the grant in order to fund its Forward Drive Scheme.

Jon Purdey, from the club, said, “The scheme offers free cricket coaching to young people aged between four and 11. We run sessions indoors and outdoors from January to September.

“This is brilliant news for us, thank you Persimmon Homes.”

Eastbourne Sea Cadets, a charitable organisation that offers a variety of life skills, has also received £1,000.

Robert Cottington from the cadets said, “One of our primary objectives is to offer cadets the opportunity to participate in a number of boating activities throughout the year.

“We had the chance to buy a new RS Zest, a small training sailing dinghy, which although small, enables a cadet and instructor to sit in the boat at the same time.”

The cadets had already raised £500 towards the £1,500 cost of the dinghy.

Robert added, “Thanks so much to Persimmon Homes for this kind donation, it has enabled us to buy the dinghy prior to the end of our sailing season in December.”

Martin Crick, Sales and Marketing Director at Persimmon Homes South East, said, “We are delighted to be able to support these two Eastbourne organisations in this way, as they clearly provide a much-needed and well used recreation outlet to young people in the local community.

“If people have previously been unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity