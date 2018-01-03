Eastbourne cleaner jailed for rape

An Eastbourne man has been jailed for four years for rape.

Paul Simon Hearn, 44, a cleaner, of St Anthony’s Avenue, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday December 21.

Hearn had pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury.

He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment having been convicted of harassment causing fear of violence against a woman.

The six-month sentence will run consecutively to the four-year sentence.

Hearn had pleaded not guilty to all offences.

The case followed an investigation by detectives from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.