Eastbourne Civic Prayer Breakfast 2018

More than 100 people attended the 19th annual Eastbourne Civic Prayer Breakfast at the International Tennis Centre.

Church leaders and members of industry, commerce, health services and the education sector were at the event, supported by members of Churches Together for Eastbourne, to share with local leaders the positive contribution the Christian faith is making to communities, said a spokesperson.

The speaker was Gavin Calver from the Evangelical Alliance, an organisation which represents more than 4,000 churches and 81 denominations across the UK. Prayers were led by Elim Church Reverend Tony Irving and there were presentations from marketing specialist Helen McCabe and Catherine Butcher, Hope’s national communications director.