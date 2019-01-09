Eastbourne cinema reopens

Eastbourne Cineworld has reopened after it was forced to close this afternoon (January 9).

The cinema in Sovereign Harbour said due to a technical fault it had to close its doors for most of the afternoon – but reopened at about 5pm.

Eastbourne cinema will close due to Beacon move

A spokesperson for Cineworld told the Herald earlier, “We can confirm that Cineworld Eastbourne is temporarily closed while we resolve a mechanical issue resulting from a routine fire alarm test.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we hope to reopen the cinema as soon as possible.

“Any customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund through Customer Services on 0333 003 3444.”

And cinema staff added, “We’re currently experiencing a technical fault with our alarm system. We’re awaiting an engineer to attend the cinema and are hoping to be back open as usual later this evening.”