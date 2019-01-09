Eastbourne cinema closes temporarily

Eastbourne Cineworld has had to close this afternoon (January 9).

The cinema in Sovereign Harbour said due to a technical fault it is currently ‘unable to open’.

A spokesperson for Cineworld told the Herald, “We can confirm that Cineworld Eastbourne is temporarily closed while we resolve a mechanical issue resulting from a routine fire alarm test.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we hope to reopen the cinema as soon as possible.

“Any customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund through Customer Services on 0333 003 3444.”

And cinema staff added, “We’re currently experiencing a technical fault with our alarm system. We’re awaiting an engineer to attend the cinema and are hoping to be back open as usual later this evening.”

They said they would update customers as soon as possible on the Facebook page @Eastbourne.Cineworld