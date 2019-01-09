Eastbourne cinema closes suddenly

Eastbourne Cineworld has had to close this afternoon (January 9).
The cinema in Sovereign Harbour said due to a technical fault it is currently ‘unable to open’.
A spokesperson for Cineworld told the Herald, “We can confirm that Cineworld Eastbourne is temporarily closed while we resolve a mechanical issue resulting from a routine fire alarm test.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and we hope to reopen the cinema as soon as possible.
“Any customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund through Customer Services on 0333 003 3444.”
It is not known at this time when the cinema will reopen, or how many film screenings have been affected.