Eastbourne cinema closes suddenly

Eastbourne Cineworld has had to close this afternoon (January 9).

The cinema in Sovereign Harbour said due to a technical fault it is currently ‘unable to open’.

A spokesperson for Cineworld told the Herald, “We can confirm that Cineworld Eastbourne is temporarily closed while we resolve a mechanical issue resulting from a routine fire alarm test.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we hope to reopen the cinema as soon as possible.

“Any customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund through Customer Services on 0333 003 3444.”

It is not known at this time when the cinema will reopen, or how many film screenings have been affected.