Eastbourne church bells to ring in solidarity with Notre Dame

Bells across Eastbourne will ring in solidarity with Notre Dame after the devastating fire this week.

The sight of the iconic Cathedral in Paris engulfed in flames shocked the world on Monday (April 15).

The blaze ripped through the 850-year-old building, destroying its roof and causing its spire to collapse – but leaving its two famous towers still in tact.

As a mark of respect and solidarity, churches in Eastbourne have agreed to toll their bells for seven minutes from 7pm on Thursday evening (April 18).

It is a national initiative suggested by the British ambassador to France and encouraged by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

Since the fire, more than a billion euros has been raised by people all over the world to repair the Notre Dame.