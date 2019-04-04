Eastbourne choir gets ready to sing with Aled Jones to raise money for terminally ill children

Eastbourne choir Concentus are honoured to have been included in the line-up for another big fundraising event and to sing with Aled Jones.

Concentus have been singing together and raising funds for charity since 2005, and are always keen to take up challenges and seek out new venues.

This time the choir will be travelling to Worthing, having been invited to perform in a concert to raise funds for The Chestnut Tree House.

The concert, which is being held at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 13th April, has Aled Jones headlining alongside Faryl Smith, BGT Finalist, and Classical Reflection from BBC 1’s The Voice.

The choir will join Aled in some of his pieces as well as performing one or two of their own items.

A spokesperson for the choir said, “We are extremely honoured and delighted to be adding our support to such a worthwhile cause, and of course to be able to say that we have sung with the talented Aled Jones is a huge bonus for the choir.”

Tickets for this concert are available from the Worthing Theatres website.

For more details about the choir and their concerts visit the www.concentus-sings.com or call Claire on 07920430162 or Sue on 07789343514 or email info@concentus-sings.com.