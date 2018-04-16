Eastbourne charity to wind down this year

An Eastbourne charity which has raised thousands of pounds for local young people with special needs has announced it will close this year.

Lark in the Park has held several fund raisers over the last two decades and supported families with holidays, parties and events.

But the charity’s executive committee revealed earlier this month the charitable trust would cease to continue.

Director Steve Reynolds said, “We have had a fantastic two decades supporting a myriad of families through many holidays, provision of a minibus at South Downs School, facilitation for families to take part in Dream Nights at Drusillas and also more than a decade of exciting Christmas parties, but our time has come to step down.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and time over the years that people have supported Lark in the Park. The closure of the charity will be done in accordance of the governing document and also the guidelines from the Charities Commission.”

The charity’s patrons are Bachelors star Dec Cluskey, MP Stephen Lloyd and Eastbourne Pier owner Abid Gulzar.