Eastbourne charity hosts series of events to support women in the workplace

Eastbourne-based charity WayfinderWoman is hosting a series of events around Eastbourne to support women in the workplace.

This comes after a recent survery by the trust discovered only seven per cent of women say they have not been discriminated against when looking for work or in the workplace.

So, during the week that celebrates International Women’s Day (March 8), they are hosting three free events to find out what changes the women of Eastbourne want at work.

Melanie Eacott, managing the event, said, “I believe that businesses are missing out on unique and valuable skills from these women because they don’t know about, or address their particular needs.

“We want to tell employers and local politicians what those needs are, and give them the opportunity to make the changes needed to allow these women to succeed.”

“Women! Have Your Say!” is running on March 7 at Langney Village Hall, March 8 at Seaside Community Hub and March 9 at Hampden Park Community Hall – all from 1.30pm to 3.00pm.

In a friendly, coffee shop type environment, women will be invited to write their answers to what is stopping them from being in work or progressing in their career.

Those answers will then be used to write a women’s manifesto and presented to employers and politicians in Eastbourne.

Nicola Allen, who volunteers with WayfinderWoman, said, “There will be tea, coffee, food donated by Higgidy Pies and a free raffle with goods from generous local businesses.”

Places can be booked via Eventbrite (search Women! Have Your Say!) by emailing office@wayfinderwoman.com or by calling 01323 886171.