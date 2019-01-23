Eastbourne carpenter caught drink-driving in police crackdown

A carpenter from Eastbourne is among the latest people convicted as part of Sussex Police’s drink-drive crackdown over Christmas.

A total of 240 arrests were made in Sussex during the campaign, which ran from December 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

Of these, 57 have so far been convicted.

A further 36 have been charged to attend court, and the remaining have either been released under investigation pending further enquiries or released without charge.

Police say Cameron Hesling, of Alverstone Close, was arrested in Shepham Lane, Polegate, on December 8 and charged with driving with 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 9, the 18-year-old was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £318 fine, £85 costs and a £31 victim surcharge.

Sussex Police says if you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, you should prepare to face the consequences.

These could include:

• A minimum 12 month ban

• An unlimited fine

• A possible prison sentence

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment

• An increase in your car insurance

• Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.