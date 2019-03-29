Eastbourne campaigner is awarded a prize for her work

The Eastbourne Trades Union Council presented its annual Len Caine Memorial Prize to local music teacher Jane Humberstone at its AGM.

The annual prize seeks to recognise outstanding service by a local union representative. Jane Humberstone was the National Education Union rep for the East Sussex Music Service, and was at the forefront of the campaign against proposals to close down the instrumental teaching service last year.

The campaign saw more than 10,000 people sign a petition against closure, and last year’s May Day March was proudly led by the campaign- including a musical delegation of pupils and teachers playing Sussex By The Sea.

Dave Brinson, Trades Council secretary, said, “When the disgraceful plans to axe instrumental teaching were put forward, Jane, as the NEU rep led from the front in a vigorous and imaginative campaign that saved this important service.

“Over many years, thousands of local children have benefited from Jane’s inspirational music teaching, and thanks to her leadership of the campaign, many more will continue to enjoy the huge educational and personal benefits of learning music. Jane is off to pastures new in the summer- we will miss her.”

The prize was inaugurated to remember Len Caine, a leading local trade unionist and Labour activist.