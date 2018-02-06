Eastbourne cafe’s U-turn over drinks policy

The owners of an Eastbourne park cafe have done a dramatic U-turn over selling drinks only to customers.

There was an online onslaught yesterday (Monday) after the Boathouse in Princes Park announced that from next Monday it would stop selling drinks only and the eatery would become a restaurant instead of a cafe.

Building and improvement works at Princes Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170123-115112008

Hundreds took to social media to voice their displeasure.

But last night, the Boathouse management said it had listened to public opinion and would not be going ahead with the new policy.

The statement said, “The Boathouse directors have taken on board all the public opinion. We can honestly say we did not expect such a strong response against the proposed changes.

“The intent was to allow us to reduce waiting times for our restaurant clientele while maintaining our excellent customer service. The management team felt it would be the best way to proceed.

“After much deliberation and taking on all public points of view we have decided to reverse the policy which has not come to affect.

“We will still be offering high quality food in our restaurant but will also cater for those that would just like refreshments. We apologise to anyone who has been affected by our previous decision.”

