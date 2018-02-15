Eastbourne businessman found dead

A popular businessman died suddenly at the weekend.

Thirty-six-year-old Russell Chance was found at business premises in Seaside on Sunday lunchtime.

The father of two was a director at Verrall and Parks, the plumbing and heating business and bathroom and kitchen specialists in Seaside.

Company director Simon Parks said on Wednesday Mr Chance’s death had been a terrible shock.

“All of us at Verrall and Parks are devastated by the untimely loss of our director, partner, colleague and friend Russell,” said Mr Parks.

“He brought a vibrancy to the business that made it a pleasure to work for and with him.

“It is everyone within the business’s intention to continue moving forward with the bright, happy attitude that he brought to the company that meant he was so liked by staff, contractors, suppliers and customers alike.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with all his family and friends. He will be sorely missed.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “At about 12.24pm on Sunday (February 11), police were called after a man’s body was discovered at a premises in Seaside, Eastbourne.

​“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”