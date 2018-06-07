Eastbourne Business Awards launched

The annual Eastbourne Business Awards has been launched and entries can now be sent in.
Companies can either nominate themselves or people can nominate a particular business.
The deadline is August 10 2018.
The awards – run by the Eastbourne Herald with sponsorship from leading businesses in the town – recognise and celebrate local businesses across the Eastbourne area.
The winners of the awards will be announced on Friday November 3 at the awards ceremony banquet luncheon at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne .
The awards were launched at an event at the View Hotel on Wednesday evening.
For more details and to enter visit www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/businessawards