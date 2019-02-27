Eastbourne bus for the homeless urgently needs new site to park

An Eastbourne man is urgently looking for a new place to park his bus for the homeless.

Christopher Bedford has bought an old double decker and is in the process of renovating it to become a shelter for homeless people.

He can no longer keep it at its current spot and is calling for the public’s help to find an alternative place to park the big yellow bus.

The dad, who used to be homeless himself, said, “We are moving but it was never going to be a straight road to success.

“We ideally need a permanent site for it.

“We have had loads of donations, including material donations, turning up for the bus. It’s incredible, it blows me away and I’m so thankful.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at gofundme.com or visit the Facebook page Rise and Shine Signpost.