Eastbourne burglar jailed

An Eastbourne man has been jailed for three years after admitting five burglaries and one count of interfering with a vehicle.

Jamie Vincent Campbell, 32, of Broom Close, Eastbourne, was told by Judge Guy Anthony at Lewes Crown Court this week that three-year terms were being imposed for each burglary and two months for the vehicle offence. All would run concurrently.

Campbell was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

He had been arrested on August 19 after being seen entering a Toyota Avensis car parked in a car port at the rear of private premises in Key West, Sovereign Harbour.

An investigation linked him to four break-ins committed earlier the same day, and one on June 27.

Sussex Police say it appeared Campbell had targeted insecure properties and victims had not at first realised their property had been stolen until it was found in his possession.

Detective Constable Christopher Mills, who was closely involved in the investigation, said, “With Christmas fast approaching, it’s a timely reminder to everyone to be mindful of their security measures.”