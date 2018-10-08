Eastbourne bonfire night dazzles despite weather

Rain failed to dampen everyone’s spirits as Eastbourne Bonfire Society staged its colourful seafront procession and firework display on Saturday (October 6).

The dazzling torchlit parade began at the Crown and Anchor Pub at 7.15pm and moved eastwards towards the Wish Tower Slope.

Eastbourne Bonfire 2018. Photo by Jon Rigby

That was followed by traditional effigy and bonfire lighting on the beach in front of the RNLI Museum with the grand finale firework display.

Bonfire societies from across Sussex took part in the annual parade and revellers lined the seafront road to take it all in.

Bucket collectors taking part in the parade raised for two local charities, You Raise Me Up and Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue.

YRMU is a Willingdon based charity founded by Fraser and Jane Brooks in June 2011 following the sudden loss of their 17-year-old daughter Megan to raise money to support families suffering the loss of an adult child between the age of 16 and 25.

Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue is a small rescue charity based in Wilmington, which takes in horses and ponies from many different situations – some unwanted, neglected saved from slaughter, from markets and those suffering from illness or often long term injuries.

Photos by Jon Rigby.