Eastbourne bingo players scare off would be raiders

Bingo players at a popular Eastbourne venue thwarted an attempt by two men to steal money last night (Tuesday).

A lady playing one of the fruit machines in Leo Leisure in Pevensey Road noticed two men acting suspiciously and called for help from friends playing bingo nearby.

A group of women chased the men who were then thrown out of the venue by managers.

Regulars believe the men had been trying to steal handbags and cash from an office.

Rachel Ann Carson was one of those who helped thwart the thefts.

She said, “I heard a woman playing the fruit machines call for help so we just ran to see what we could do. We chased them out.”

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said a man was later arrested.

“Officers were called to Leo Leisure at 8.26pm on Tuesday (March 6) after two men acting suspiciously at the venue were escorted from the premises,” said the spokesperson.

“Following viewing of CCTV, a man was arrested in Terminus Road.

“A 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and remains in custody.”