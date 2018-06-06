Eastbourne based lifeline care firm is sold

Eastbourne telecare company Welbeing has caught the eye of the largest global telecare operator.

Swedish company Doro has bought the business and the company’s care business will now be centred in Eastbourne.

The lifeline person alarm worn by vulnerable people is responded to 24/7.

Welbeing boss Steve Smith said the move is great news for Eastbourne and for the Welbeing team.

He also said the new owners would be keen to grow the business, which was “good news for staff and good news for the town”.

“Doro has a great track record in the world of telecare,” said Mr Smith. “It explored a number of options before finally choosing Welbeing as its preferred business vehicle for growth in the UK. This was down to our professionalism, provision of quality services, high quality staff and our good reputation with clients and customers.

“Doro recognises the UK is the largest market for telecare in Europe and it is a country it has, to date, been under-represented in.”

Doro boss Robert Puskaric said, “We are adding Welbeing to the Doro group as the next step in expanding our telecare business.

“This strategic move is in line with our long-term ambition to increase our services business as we move closer to becoming a full technology-enabled services provider for seniors.”