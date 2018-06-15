Eastbourne Bandstand shortlisted for national award

Eastbourne Bandstand is in the running for a national award.

The iconic seafront music venue has been nominated for Venue of the Year in the National Tribute Music Awards.

Jersey Boys at the bandstand, photo by Graham Huntley

This recognition is a reflection of its growing programme of top tribute acts, which have seen audiences increase by more than 25 per cent to record levels this year.

The National Tribute Music Awards are the ‘Oscar’s’ of the tribute world, with many NTMA award-winning artists taking to the Bandstand stage in Eastbourne to perform in recent months.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “This is a wonderful testament to the on-going hard work that has completely revitalised our concert programme in recent years, seeing our 1,300 seater venue often selling out.

“Tribute artists have huge respect for our audience here in Eastbourne, who dance and sing-a-long with such enthusiasm come rain or shine, so I am delighted to hear we have received this important recognition.”

The Phil Collins experience will be visiting the Bandstand

Winners will be announced at the National Tribute Music Awards ceremony in Leicester on July 4.

This tribute season the Bandstand promises the likes of Phil Collins, Jersey Boys, and will have a fireworks and Proms Concert on Wednesday, June 27.

Visit www.EastbourneBandstand.co.uk the Seafront Office, Tourist Information Centre or call 01323 410611, to find out more.