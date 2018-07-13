Eastbourne B&B to star on The Hotel Inspector

An Eastbourne B&B is featuring on an episode of a popular television show.

Judith Brown, owner of The Sheldon, met legendary hotelier Alex Polizzi as part of her series The Hotel Inspector.

The Sheldon B&B will star on Channel 5's The Hotel Inspector SUS-180713-142504001

Judith, who runs the bed and breakfast with her husband and two sons, spoke about the experience.

She said, “I have got a whole lot of emotions about it!

“It was intense, it was positive, it was stressful – just because you are trying to do your normal job and carry on but they have to keep stopping you to do filming and stuff.

“It was very interesting, we learned an awful lot.”

Alex Polizzi

But what was Alex Polizzi like?

Judith said, “Alex stayed with us and helped us find direction. She gave us lots of useful advice and helped us rebrand from hotel to bed and breakfast.

“She was really positive about lots of aspects and just wanted to polish it up.

“She’s just a laugh. The whole crew were fantastic, we got on really well.”

She has run The Sheldon with husband Greg and boys Jordan, 18, and Mikey, seven, since 2012.

Judith said, “We have worked hard getting it all back up to standard. We have spent an awful lot fixing the building and fixtures and fittings.

“Now we have got fabulous family rooms – everyone should come on down and enjoy them.”

The show will air on Tuesday (July 17) at 9pm on Channel 5.