Eastbourne attempted abduction: Suspect’s e-fit image is released by police

Police have released an e-fit image of a man suspected of trying to abduct a young girl in Eastbourne.

The incident happened in the vicinity of East Dean Road and Green Street in Old Town on Friday (November 8).

Police say he approached the 13-year-old between 5pm and 6pm and took hold of her as if to force her to go with him.

But he let go and made off after the girl screamed and a passing motorist stopped to see what was going on.

Sussex Police say the suspect is of Arabic appearance, 5ft 10ins, aged in his mid-30s and of medium build.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood pulled low over his face, police said, and he spoke with a “predominantly local south-eastern English accent, but with a very slight indistinguisable accent”.

Detectives believe he may have been in company with another man immediately before the incident.

The girl, though shaken, was unhurt and managed to seek safety at a friend’s house nearby before being re-united with her parents.

Detective Constable Elliott Lander, investigating, said, “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, who may recognise the suspect or who may have dash-cam footage of what took place.

“We think this was an isolated incident, but would nevertheless like to hear from anyone who may recently have been approached in similar circumstances in Eastbourne.”

Anyone able to help is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1186 of 08/11.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.